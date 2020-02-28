Arrest made in deadly hit-and-run near Drake University in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say an arrest has been made in a deadly hit-and-run that killed a woman in the Drake neighborhood last month.
The Lake County Sheriff's Office in Illinois arrested Isaias Flores-Morales Thursday night in Zion, Ill. He is accused in the death of sorority house mother Stephanie Markert
According to Des Moines police detectives, the crash happened in the 1200 block of 33rd Street last month.They got a call of a car vs. pedestrian crash.
First responders found the 71-year-old Markert in the road, suffering from multiple injuries. She was taken to a local hospital where she later died.
Des Moines police said its traffic unit investigators interviewed Flores-Morales, and extradition proceedings are underway.
Among the charges Flores-Morales faces is Leaving the Scene of an Accident Resulting in Death and Escape from Custody.
