Arrest made in possible kidnapping in Ankeny

ANKENY, Iowa — A man is behind bars Sunday after possibly trying to kidnap a child.
Around 4:15 Sunday morning, Ankeny police were sent to 1390 NW 18th Street in Ankeny after getting a report of a possible kidnapping happening at the address.
When they got there, they found 46-year-old Paul Justin Jamison outside of the building with a child, which Jamison knew. He was also armed with a knife, which he displayed at officers.
According to Ankeny police, Jamison tried to run away from them with the child. After a foot chase, he was caught and taken into custody with the help of the Polk County Sheriff's Office. The child was safely recovered.
Jamison, an Altoona native, has since been charged with second degree kidnapping, a class B felony, and Going Armed with Intent and Interference with Official Acts While Displaying a Dangerous Weapon, both class D felonies.