Arrest made in possible kidnapping in Ankeny

46-year-old Paul Justin Jamison was arrested after trying to run from police with a child, according to Ankeny Police.

ANKENY, Iowa — A man is behind bars Sunday after possibly trying to kidnap a child.

Around 4:15 Sunday morning, Ankeny police were sent to 1390 NW 18th Street in Ankeny after getting a report of a possible kidnapping happening at the address.

When they got there, they found 46-year-old Paul Justin Jamison outside of the building with a child, which Jamison knew. He was also armed with a knife, which he displayed at officers.

According to Ankeny police, Jamison tried to run away from them with the child. After a foot chase, he was caught and taken into custody with the help of the Polk County Sheriff's Office. The child was safely recovered.