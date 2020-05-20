Arson suspect in custody in early morning duplex, vehicle fire

No charges have been filed yet.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines fire officials are investigating a possible case of arson at 1429 MLK Parkway in Des Moines. They were called to the blaze just after 4:40 am Wednesday.

According to officials on scene, this was an intentional fire set on the first floor of the duplex. When crews arrived on scene, there was also a vehicle on fire.

Officials say they have one person in custody who they believe started this fire. Des Moines Police say no charges have been filed yet.