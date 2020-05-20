Arson suspect in custody in early morning duplex, vehicle fire

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines fire officials are investigating a possible case of arson at 1429 MLK Parkway in Des Moines. They were called to the blaze just after 4:40 am Wednesday.
According to officials on scene, this was an intentional fire set on the first floor of the duplex. When crews arrived on scene, there was also a vehicle on fire.
Officials say they have one person in custody who they believe started this fire. Des Moines Police say no charges have been filed yet.
The Red Cross is being called in to assist the residents of the duplex. We have a crew on scene and will continue to keep you updated.