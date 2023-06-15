Des Moines Art Week showcases local artists | Schedule of events

DES MOINES, Iowa — Art Week Des Moines is back, showcasing 39 experiences, more than 100 local artists and six neighborhoods in the metro.
Looking to get inspired, or simply marvel at other creatives' work? The flair-filled festival runs from Friday, June 16 to Wednesday, June 22 — and nearly all the events are free of charge.
Each day of the week, artists and events take over a different neighborhood around Des Moines, including Columbus Park, Drake Neighborhood, Franklin Area, Oak Park/Highland Park and Valley Junction.
For more information about each neighborhood, including cultural significance and exact street locations, click here.
Friday, June 16: Columbus Park
b. Robert Moore Opening Reception
- When: 5-8 p.m.
- Where: Moberg Gallery
Columbus Park Art Festival
- When: 5-8 p.m.
- Where: Columbus Park, 1921 SE 1st Street
Grand Re-Opening and Annual Landscape Show Reception
- When: 5-8 p.m.
- Where: Olson-Larsen Galleries, 542 5th Street
LionheART
- When: 5-8 p.m.
- Where: Columbus Park, 1921 SE 1st Street
Saturday, June 17: Drake Neighborhood
Carbon Capture Sculpture Making Workshop
- When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Where: Black Cat Ice Cream, 2511 Cottage Grove Ave.
Black Cinema + Art | A multimedia collaboration by Jill Wells and Cameron Gray
- When: 12-4:30 p.m.
- Where: xBk Live, 1159 24th Street
Sunday, June 18: Oak Park/Highland Park
'5ive Years' - A solo Exhibition of works by Becky Beckett
- When: 1-7 p.m.
- Where: 160H4 PoPuP Gallery, 1604 Elder Lane
Found in Carlisle: Artist's Reception
- When: 1-4 p.m.
- Where: Carlisle Lustron Home, 235 Pennsylvania Street in Carlisle
Queer and Black Art Market
- When: 1-5 p.m.
- Where: Gravitate Coworking, 500 Locust Street
between systems and grounds: the overshot sessions
- When: 1-5 p.m.
- Where: Fitch Studios, 304 15th Street
Plantasy / a Jess V + Mia Buch collaboration
- When: 2:30-3:30 p.m.
- Where: Art Terrarium, 520 Euclid Ave.
Lavender Fields Solstice Celebration at the Woodland Realm
- When: 4-9 p.m.
- Where: The Woodland Realm, 601 24th Street
The North Star District
- When: 4-7 p.m.
- Where: Oak Park/Highland Park neighborhood
Monday, June 19: Downtown Des Moines
Local Artists Recommend Books that Inspire
- When: All day
- Where: Des Moines Central Library, 1000 Grand Ave
Color of Joy Project & Open Studio (#211) w/Teri Templeton Cadman
- When: 12-7 p.m.
- Where: Mainframe Studios, 900 Keosauqua Way
"It Always Comes Back to the Stars" by Laura Palmer closing reception
- When: 3:30-6 p.m.
- Where: Equitable Building Skywalk Lobby
Mainframe Open Studios
- When: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Where: Mainframe Studios, 900 Keosauqua Way
Tuesday, June 20: Franklin Area
Franklin Artist Tour
- When: All Day
- Where: Franklin Neighborhood
Knit & Crochet in the park
- When: 12 p.m.
- Where: Greenwood - Ashworth Park, 500 Grand Ave.
Art of Movement
- When: 5-8 p.m.
- Where: Perkins Elementary School, 4301 College Ave.
Wednesday, June 21: The Avenues
Creative Coffee
- When: 8-9 a.m.
- Where: Chain & Spoke, 515 28th Street
Art Rocks!
- When: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
- Where: Chamberlain Park, 2134 Woodland Ave.
A Feast For Your Eyes
- When: 4-11:45 p.m.
- Where: Participating restaurants along Ingersoll
DART Art Bus Shelter Dedication
- When: 4-4:30 p.m.
- Where: DART Bus Shelter, 2103 Ingersoll Ave.
Ingersoll Avenue Public Art Celebration
- When: 4-5:30 p.m.
- Where: Gusto Pizza Bar, 2301 Ingersoll Ave.
Craft Art Market
- When: 5-8 p.m.
- Where: Big Grove Brewery, 555 17th Street
Improv Dance Walk
- When: 5:30-6:30 p.m.
- Where: 29th and Ingersoll
An evening of poetry with William Bortz & Guests
- When: 6:30-8:30 p.m.
- Where: The Avenues
Thursday, June 22: Valley Junction
Thick as Thieves
- When: All day
- Where: Valley Junction Farmers' Market, 137 5th Street
Drawing Disco
- When: 4-8 p.m.
- Where: Valley Junction Farmers' Market, 137 5th Street
Valley Junction Emerging Artist Pop Up
- When: 4-8 p.m.
- Where: Valley Junction Farmers' Market, 137 5th Street
Iowa Exhibited Opening Reception
- When: 6:30-8:30 p.m.
- Where: Polk County Heritage Gallery, 111 Court Ave.