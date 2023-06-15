x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Des Moines Art Week showcases local artists | Schedule of events

The flair-filled festival runs from Friday, June 16 to Wednesday, June 22 — and nearly all the events are free of charge.
Credit: Art Week Des Moines
Art Week Des Moines 2023 logo

DES MOINES, Iowa — Art Week Des Moines is back, showcasing 39 experiences, more than 100 local artists and six neighborhoods in the metro. 

Looking to get inspired, or simply marvel at other creatives' work? The flair-filled festival runs from Friday, June 16 to Wednesday, June 22 — and nearly all the events are free of charge. 

Each day of the week, artists and events take over a different neighborhood around Des Moines, including Columbus Park, Drake Neighborhood, Franklin Area, Oak Park/Highland Park and Valley Junction. 

For more information about each neighborhood, including cultural significance and exact street locations, click here

Friday, June 16: Columbus Park

b. Robert Moore Opening Reception 

  • When: 5-8 p.m. 
  • Where: Moberg Gallery 

Columbus Park Art Festival 

  • When: 5-8 p.m.
  • Where: Columbus Park, 1921 SE 1st Street

Grand Re-Opening and Annual Landscape Show Reception

  • When: 5-8 p.m. 
  • Where: Olson-Larsen Galleries, 542 5th Street

LionheART

  • When: 5-8 p.m.
  • Where: Columbus Park, 1921 SE 1st Street

Saturday, June 17: Drake Neighborhood

Carbon Capture Sculpture Making Workshop

  • When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • Where: Black Cat Ice Cream, 2511 Cottage Grove Ave.

Black Cinema + Art | A multimedia collaboration by Jill Wells and Cameron Gray 

  • When: 12-4:30 p.m.
  • Where: xBk Live, 1159 24th Street

Sunday, June 18: Oak Park/Highland Park

'5ive Years' - A solo Exhibition of works by Becky Beckett

  • When: 1-7 p.m.
  • Where: 160H4 PoPuP Gallery, 1604 Elder Lane

Found in Carlisle: Artist's Reception

  • When: 1-4 p.m.
  • Where: Carlisle Lustron Home, 235 Pennsylvania Street in Carlisle

Queer and Black Art Market

  • When: 1-5 p.m.
  • Where: Gravitate Coworking, 500 Locust Street

between systems and grounds: the overshot sessions 

  • When: 1-5 p.m.
  • Where: Fitch Studios, 304 15th Street

Plantasy / a Jess V + Mia Buch collaboration

  • When: 2:30-3:30 p.m.
  • Where: Art Terrarium, 520 Euclid Ave.

Lavender Fields Solstice Celebration at the Woodland Realm

  • When: 4-9 p.m.
  • Where: The Woodland Realm, 601 24th Street 

The North Star District

  • When: 4-7 p.m.
  • Where: Oak Park/Highland Park neighborhood

Related Articles

Monday, June 19: Downtown Des Moines

Local Artists Recommend Books that Inspire

  • When: All day
  • Where: Des Moines Central Library, 1000 Grand Ave

Color of Joy Project & Open Studio (#211) w/Teri Templeton Cadman

  • When: 12-7 p.m.
  • Where: Mainframe Studios, 900 Keosauqua Way 

"It Always Comes Back to the Stars" by Laura Palmer closing reception

  • When: 3:30-6 p.m.
  • Where: Equitable Building Skywalk Lobby

Mainframe Open Studios

  • When: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Where:  Mainframe Studios, 900 Keosauqua Way

Tuesday, June 20: Franklin Area

Franklin Artist Tour

  • When: All Day
  • Where: Franklin Neighborhood

Knit & Crochet in the park

  • When: 12 p.m.
  • Where: Greenwood - Ashworth Park, 500 Grand Ave.

Art of Movement

  • When: 5-8 p.m.
  • Where: Perkins Elementary School, 4301 College Ave.

Wednesday, June 21: The Avenues

Creative Coffee

  • When: 8-9 a.m.
  • Where: Chain & Spoke, 515 28th Street

Art Rocks!

  • When: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
  • Where: Chamberlain Park, 2134 Woodland Ave.

A Feast For Your Eyes

DART Art Bus Shelter Dedication

  • When: 4-4:30 p.m.
  • Where: DART Bus Shelter, 2103 Ingersoll Ave.

Ingersoll Avenue Public Art Celebration

  • When: 4-5:30 p.m.
  • Where: Gusto Pizza Bar, 2301 Ingersoll Ave.

Craft Art Market 

  • When: 5-8 p.m.
  • Where: Big Grove Brewery, 555 17th Street

Improv Dance Walk

  • When: 5:30-6:30 p.m.
  • Where: 29th and Ingersoll

An evening of poetry with William Bortz & Guests 

  • When: 6:30-8:30 p.m.
  • Where: The Avenues

Related Articles

Thursday, June 22: Valley Junction

Thick as Thieves

  • When: All day 
  • Where: Valley Junction Farmers' Market, 137 5th Street

Drawing Disco 

  • When: 4-8 p.m.
  • Where: Valley Junction Farmers' Market, 137 5th Street

Valley Junction Emerging Artist Pop Up

  • When: 4-8 p.m.
  • Where: Valley Junction Farmers' Market, 137 5th Street

Iowa Exhibited Opening Reception

  • When: 6:30-8:30 p.m.
  • Where: Polk County Heritage Gallery, 111 Court Ave.

   

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Community voices opinions on building collapse at Davenport city council meeting

Before You Leave, Check This Out