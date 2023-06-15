Des Moines Art Week showcases local artists | Schedule of events

The flair-filled festival runs from Friday, June 16 to Wednesday, June 22 — and nearly all the events are free of charge.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Art Week Des Moines is back, showcasing 39 experiences, more than 100 local artists and six neighborhoods in the metro.

Looking to get inspired, or simply marvel at other creatives' work? The flair-filled festival runs from Friday, June 16 to Wednesday, June 22 — and nearly all the events are free of charge.

Each day of the week, artists and events take over a different neighborhood around Des Moines, including Columbus Park, Drake Neighborhood, Franklin Area, Oak Park/Highland Park and Valley Junction.

For more information about each neighborhood, including cultural significance and exact street locations, click here.

Friday, June 16: Columbus Park

b. Robert Moore Opening Reception

When: 5-8 p.m.

Where: Moberg Gallery

Columbus Park Art Festival

When: 5-8 p.m.

Where: Columbus Park, 1921 SE 1st Street

Grand Re-Opening and Annual Landscape Show Reception

When: 5-8 p.m.

Where: Olson-Larsen Galleries, 542 5th Street

LionheART

When: 5-8 p.m.

Where: Columbus Park, 1921 SE 1st Street

Saturday, June 17: Drake Neighborhood

Carbon Capture Sculpture Making Workshop

When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: Black Cat Ice Cream, 2511 Cottage Grove Ave.

Black Cinema + Art | A multimedia collaboration by Jill Wells and Cameron Gray

When: 12-4:30 p.m.

Where: xBk Live, 1159 24th Street

Sunday, June 18: Oak Park/Highland Park

'5ive Years' - A solo Exhibition of works by Becky Beckett

When: 1-7 p.m.

Where: 160H4 PoPuP Gallery, 1604 Elder Lane

Found in Carlisle: Artist's Reception

When: 1-4 p.m.

Where: Carlisle Lustron Home, 235 Pennsylvania Street in Carlisle

Queer and Black Art Market

When: 1-5 p.m.

Where: Gravitate Coworking, 500 Locust Street

between systems and grounds: the overshot sessions

When: 1-5 p.m.

Where: Fitch Studios, 304 15th Street

Plantasy / a Jess V + Mia Buch collaboration

When: 2:30-3:30 p.m.

Where: Art Terrarium, 520 Euclid Ave.

Lavender Fields Solstice Celebration at the Woodland Realm

When: 4-9 p.m.

Where: The Woodland Realm, 601 24th Street

The North Star District

When: 4-7 p.m.

Where: Oak Park/Highland Park neighborhood

Monday, June 19: Downtown Des Moines

Local Artists Recommend Books that Inspire

When: All day

Where: Des Moines Central Library, 1000 Grand Ave

Color of Joy Project & Open Studio (#211) w/Teri Templeton Cadman

When: 12-7 p.m.

Where: Mainframe Studios, 900 Keosauqua Way

"It Always Comes Back to the Stars" by Laura Palmer closing reception

When: 3:30-6 p.m.

Where: Equitable Building Skywalk Lobby

Mainframe Open Studios

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: Mainframe Studios, 900 Keosauqua Way

Tuesday, June 20: Franklin Area

Franklin Artist Tour

When: All Day

Where: Franklin Neighborhood

Knit & Crochet in the park

When: 12 p.m.

Where: Greenwood - Ashworth Park, 500 Grand Ave.

Art of Movement

When: 5-8 p.m.

Where: Perkins Elementary School, 4301 College Ave.

Wednesday, June 21: The Avenues

Creative Coffee

When: 8-9 a.m.

Where: Chain & Spoke, 515 28th Street

Art Rocks!



When: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Where: Chamberlain Park, 2134 Woodland Ave.

A Feast For Your Eyes

When: 4-11:45 p.m.

Where: Participating restaurants along Ingersoll

DART Art Bus Shelter Dedication

When: 4-4:30 p.m.

Where: DART Bus Shelter, 2103 Ingersoll Ave.

Ingersoll Avenue Public Art Celebration

When: 4-5:30 p.m.

Where: Gusto Pizza Bar, 2301 Ingersoll Ave.

Craft Art Market

When: 5-8 p.m.

Where: Big Grove Brewery, 555 17th Street

Improv Dance Walk

When: 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Where: 29th and Ingersoll

An evening of poetry with William Bortz & Guests

When: 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: The Avenues

Thursday, June 22: Valley Junction

Thick as Thieves

When: All day

Where: Valley Junction Farmers' Market, 137 5th Street

Drawing Disco

When: 4-8 p.m.

Where: Valley Junction Farmers' Market, 137 5th Street

Valley Junction Emerging Artist Pop Up

When: 4-8 p.m.

Where: Valley Junction Farmers' Market, 137 5th Street

Iowa Exhibited Opening Reception