First woman to officiate the Super Bowl will headline women's conference in Bettendorf

Sarah Thomas is scheduled to be at the Women Lead Change Quad Cities Conference on October 13, 2021.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — The first woman to serve as an official at the Super Bowl, Sarah Thomas, is set to headline a Quad Cities conference empowering women.

The 2021 "Women Lead Change Quad Cities Conference" is scheduled for Wednesday, October 13 at the Waterfront Convention Center.

Thomas gained popularity, not only as the NFL's first female official, but by making the list of Sports Illustrated's 100 Most Influential Figures of All Time.

“We are thrilled to bring Sarah Thomas in for our Quad Cities Conference,” Tiffany O’Donnell, CEO of Women Lead Change said. “She has changed the paradigm for women everywhere. Once again, sport proves to be a great equalizer!”

Registration is open at wlcglobal.org/events/2021-quad-cities-conference/.

Looking further into Thomas' past, she was also the first woman to officiate a major college football game and in a Big Ten stadium.

Since the conference is scheduled during football season, Thomas plans to appear in-person, but if duties call her away, she will appear live through a virtual platform.