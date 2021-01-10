John Deere Employees' contracts expired at midnight—but the two organizations continue negotiations until Oct. 15th.

MOLINE, Ill. — John Deere contract negotiations with the U-A-W have officially been extended as discussion continues over their collective bargaining agreement.

As of midnight Friday, the United Auto Workers Union that represents Waterloo Iowa John Deere employees stated:

"We are currently under an extension. Report to work as normal. the bargaining team continues to negotiate."

This news arrived moments after the current contract expired. Thursday's negotiations were meant to come to a tentative agreement in order to prevent employees from striking.

But, without an agreement and now an expired contract, John Deere workers may be facing the unknown.

Those involved with current negations are nine different union bargaining chairmen, the U-A-W’s vice president, John Deere’s executive board and local union presidents – though they did not have a vote.

John Deere released paperwork to their employees which stated: