Mitchellville police said it started with a blown traffic stop Thursday.

MITCHELLVILLE, Iowa — A man accused of attempted murder was taken into custody Thursday night, after a dangerous chase zig-zagged through parts of Polk and Jasper Counties.

Mitchellville police tell Local 5 one of its officers tried to stop Dillon Lester fora traffic violation, but he refused to stop.

They say Lester led authorities into Altoona, Bondurant and then back into Altoona. Officers said Lester hit a Polk County deputy's cruiser.

Police said during the chase, Lester jumped out of the vehicle and went into another car and told them to drive off. Authorities eventually conducted a felony stop, and they say Lester ran away before being caught.

The Iowa State Patrol and Polk County Sheriff's Office assisted in the chase.

Police said there was another passenger in Lester's car, but that she's not facing any charges at the moment. Her identity has not yet been released.

We're told Lester was wanted out of Corning on two counts of attempted murder, along with a firearm by a felon charge.

Lester was taken to the Polk County Jail.