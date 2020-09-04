Audit: Iowa social worker filed $10K in improper claims

The worker allegedly claimed more than $3,100 in excess mileage for trips.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A state auditor’s report released Thursday says an Iowa Department of Human Services employee filed more than $10,000 worth of improper or unsupported travel claims over three years.

State Auditor Rob Sand says in the report that a Dallas County social worker claimed more than $3,100 in excess mileage for some trips and also claimed reimbursement for work-related travel on days she was out sick or on vacation.

The special investigation was requested by department officials who suspected wrongdoing.