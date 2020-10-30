Auditors and voters prepare for Election Day

We're in the final stretch before the big day.

JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — County auditor's have seen the largest absentee vote this year. For that reason, this is the first year county auditors across the state can begin opening absentee ballot envelopes starting Saturday. This is the first step to get the ballots ready to be processed.

"We are at 10,300 today and in 2016 our total was 8,100," said Jasper County auditor, Dennis Parrott. "So, to go through and make sure and got every ballot that our computer says we do takes time."