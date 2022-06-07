'The hardest experience of my life': Star basketball recruit, family treated in ICU after being struck by car

Ava Jones and her family traveled from Kansas to Louisville for a youth basketball tournament. But instead of being on the court Wednesday, she was in the hospital.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Members of a family who traveled from Kansas to Louisville for a youth basketball tournament are in the ICU Wednesday, several hours after getting struck by a driver while they were on the sidewalk downtown.

"We saw four people got hit by a car while on scooters," eyewitness Larissa Gilberto said Tuesday night.

Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) said two adults remain in critical condition, one teen female is in serious condition but stable, and a younger boy was treated for minor injuries.

Through talking with close friends of the family, WHAS11 learned the girl is ESPN top-100 recruit and Iowa Commit Ava Jones -- who was set to play with her travel team, Southwest Elite, in the Run 4 Roses Classic at the Kentucky Exposition Center Wednesday. It's the largest youth girls basketball tournament in the country.

Instead, due to a tragic collision, Jones and her parents Trey and Amy Jones are in the hospital. We're told her younger brother Creek is doing okay.

"Their lives are going to be changed pretty significantly," Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said.

WHAS11 spoke to Dylan Evans, the director of Ava's travel team. He told us he visited the family in the hospital Wednesday and is asking the community for their support and prayers.

"It was the hardest experience of my life," he said. "Her grandmother in Kansas called me and asked me to go to the hospital. So that's what I did, went straight to the hospital. I was fortunate enough to be with them. Ava is one of a kind."

The team itself debated whether it should even play, considering the circumstances. But the players opted to give it a go because they said it's what Ava would want.

"This is very tough, but we're going to get through it and hopefully everybody will be OK," Evans said.

The driver, Michael Hurley, was arrested and is in custody on charges of assault and driving under the influence of a substance. Police say he admitted to them he had taken Hydrocodone before driving.

A judge set Hurley's bond at $500,000 Wednesday morning. He has entered a plea of not guilty and will be back in court July 14.

