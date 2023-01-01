Backpocket Pin & Pixel hosts soft opening at new location

The third Backpocket location features retro arcade games and duckpin bowling.

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Metro residents flocked to the Johnston Town Center on New Year's Eve, as the Backpocket Brewing Pin & Pixel hosted their soft opening.

100 visitors were able to get a sneak peek of the new venue. In addition to sampling the beer and food menus, visitors played a collection of retro arcade games, as well as duckpin bowling.

Duckpin bowling is similar to traditional bowling but with smaller balls and lanes

The Pin & Pixel's opening is the latest addition to Johnston's growing downtown.

"Johnston's building itself a nice little community center, a gathering spot for everybody here on the north side, and that's what we wanted to be part of. We wanted to gather on the spot. This is a hangout place," said Jacob Simmons, owner of the Backpocket taproom.

The Pin & Pixel is the third brick-and-mortar location Backpocket has opened, in addition to their Dubuque and Coralville locations. Simmons told Local 5 that the experience from running those other two spots was crucial for getting this new venture off the ground.

"Now we're taking kind of all the pieces that we have used and played with over the portable taproom. With the new taproom, we brought them all here, along with more. So this is our most ambitious project," Simmons said.

If you're wanting to come take a look for yourself, the official public opening for the Backpocket Pin & Pixel is on Jan. 6, at 4 p.m.