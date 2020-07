WARREN COUNTY, IOWA, Iowa — Take a trip down a south-central Iowa county road, and you may find yourself at an outdoor boutique; one of many stops on the Backroads and Byways Junkin' Tour.

The tour features several different stops through rural Warren, Madison and Clarke counties, with a few miles in between each stop. The idea is to give visitors a pleasant drive on the backroads (and byways) of south-central Iowa.