Residents, staff test positive for coronavirus at Huxley care facility

For the first time since the pandemic, there are COVID-19 cases at Ballard Creek Assisted Living.

HUXLEY, Iowa — One resident at Ballard Creek Assisted Living developed COVID-19 symptoms Thursday, November 12, according to a spokesperson with Western Home Communities.

That same day, staff conducted a rapid test, or antigen test, on that resident and that came back positive, so they conducted rapid testing on all staff and residents. Those results showed four more residents and one employee were positive.

On Friday, rapids tests were given to everyone again, and another employee tested positive. Later, PCR tests, which are more accurate compared to rapid tests but whose results take longer, were administered. The results of the PCR tests confirmed the results of the rapid tests.

Since Friday, the care facility has tested everyone each day with rapid tests. On Tuesday they administered another round of PCR tests to everyone.

To prevent spread of the virus, Western Home Communities paused all visitation and activities and has closed the dining room.