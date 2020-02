Officers were called to a bank in the 3800 block of Hubbell Avenue Friday.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are responding to a bank robbery call on the city's east side Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 3800 block of Hubbell Avenue around 4:30 p.m.

Details are slim, but police said they're looking for a black male suspect. They say he ran. Officers said nobody was hurt.