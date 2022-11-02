Iowa State Fair announces Barksdale's Cookie Dough is available for purchase

Barksdale's Cookies fans can pre-order ready-to-bake dough from the Iowa State Fair website.

For those already missing the famous Barksdale's State Fair Chocolate Chip Cookies, don't worry about waiting for next summer to enjoy the sweet treat.

The Iowa State Fair is selling bags of pre-portioned, ready-to-bake Barkdale's Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough for a limited time, according to a press release.

One bag holds 36 pre-portioned cookies, and each bag will be sold for $12. According to the release, the cookies will be sized the same as what a fairgoer would receive in a bucket or cup.

Customers can pre-order a bag of cookie dough through the Iowa State Fair website and pick up their orders through a drive-thru process.

C is for cookie (dough)! That's good enough for me. 🍪🤗



Today is Cookie Monster's birthday and we're announcing Barksdale's State Fair Cookie Dough is now on sale! 🎁💙



Orders can be placed at: https://t.co/Eq6tOZOTMt. pic.twitter.com/oN3a62VZsP — Iowa State Fair (@IowaStateFair) November 2, 2022

Orders will be accepted until Nov. 27 and will be available for pick up on Dec. 2 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To pick up orders, enter through the University Avenue gate and follow the signs. No walk up orders will be available.