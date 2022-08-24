x
Crews battle fire at a warehouse on the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines early Wednesday

Firefighters said the trailers inside the structure were empty, so livestock weren't threatened.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Firefighters battled a fire at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines early Wednesday.

A spokesperson from the Iowa State Fairgrounds said it was a warehouse near East 33rd Street and Dean Avenue.

A Des Moines Fire Department spokesperson said an exterior operation was underway.

First responders said an investigation into the fire's cause will take place.

Structure fire at Iowa State Fairgrounds

