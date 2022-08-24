Crews battle fire at a warehouse on the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines early Wednesday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Firefighters battled a fire at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines early Wednesday.
A spokesperson from the Iowa State Fairgrounds said it was a warehouse near East 33rd Street and Dean Avenue.
Firefighters said the trailers inside the structure were empty, so livestock weren't threatened.
A Des Moines Fire Department spokesperson said an exterior operation was underway.
First responders said an investigation into the fire's cause will take place.
Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.