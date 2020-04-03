Barricaded person surrenders from Indianola home

They say the subject was compliant.

INDIANOLA, Iowa — UPDATE:

The Indianola Police Department said a person who barricaded themselves inside of a home Wednesday afternoon has surrendered.

The active situation took place at a home near East 1st Avenue and South 8th Street.

They said the subject was compliant. No charges have been filed, police said.

Local 5's Matthew Judy is at the scene

ORIGINAL:

The Indianola Police Department is responding to what they're describing as an 'active incident.'

Details are slim, but they say it's a home there and there is a barricaded person in there.