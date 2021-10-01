Grand Avenue reopening following 'barricaded subject incident' in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Grand Avenue between 35th and 36th Streets is back open after Des Moines police officers and negotiators worked "a barricaded subject incident" Friday evening.
A tweet from the Des Moines Police Department says officers and negotiators were at the scene around 5:53 p.m. Friday.
Local 5 witnessed police bring a man into custody. Sgt. Paul Parizek with DMPD said a fight at the apartment complex escalated to the man screaming threats. For extra precaution, police evacuated several floors of the building.
No injuries were reported in this incident.
