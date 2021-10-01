Grand Avenue reopening following 'barricaded subject incident' in Des Moines

Authorities are clearing up the scene now.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Grand Avenue between 35th and 36th Streets is back open after Des Moines police officers and negotiators worked "a barricaded subject incident" Friday evening.

A tweet from the Des Moines Police Department says officers and negotiators were at the scene around 5:53 p.m. Friday.

Local 5 witnessed police bring a man into custody. Sgt. Paul Parizek with DMPD said a fight at the apartment complex escalated to the man screaming threats. For extra precaution, police evacuated several floors of the building.

No injuries were reported in this incident.

Grand Ave is temporarily CLOSED between 35th Street and 37th Street, both directions. DMPD officers & negotiators are on scene working a barricaded subject incident. Please avoid the area. **Media staging is 36th St, north of Grand*** pic.twitter.com/qx8skfzrAG — Des Moines Police (@DMPolice) October 1, 2021