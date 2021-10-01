x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Grand Avenue reopening following 'barricaded subject incident' in Des Moines

Authorities are clearing up the scene now.
Credit: Des Moines Police Department

DES MOINES, Iowa — Grand Avenue between 35th and 36th Streets is back open after Des Moines police officers and negotiators worked "a barricaded subject incident" Friday evening. 

A tweet from the Des Moines Police Department says officers and negotiators were at the scene around 5:53 p.m. Friday. 

Local 5 witnessed police bring a man into custody. Sgt. Paul Parizek with DMPD said a fight at the apartment complex escalated to the man screaming threats. For extra precaution, police evacuated several floors of the building. 

No injuries were reported in this incident. 

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available. Download the We Are Iowa app or subscribe to Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter for the latest.

Related Articles

 