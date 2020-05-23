Des Moines grandmother, business owner dies from COVID-19 complications

Betty Jean O'Connor's legacy will live on in the hearts of everyone who knew her. She passed on May 17, according to the Des Moines Register.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Betty Jean O'Connor, 86, passed away on May 17 at Prairie Hills assisted living from complications of COVID-19.

She was born on April 2, 1934 to Millard and Ada (Rash) Ogburn. She graduated from Lincoln High School in 1951. Betty owned Mid-Iowa Interviewing of over 20 years.

Betty enjoyed her time mall walking, meeting with her Red Hat group that she created, and her monthly card club. She was a gifted craftswoman. She enjoyed baking, making pottery, quilting, scrap booking and more.

Her legacy is one that will live on in the hearts of everyone who knew her.

The Des Moines Register reports that she is survived by her children, Danny O'Connor, Paula (Bruce) Meyer, and Pamela O'Connor (Bruce White); siblings, Barbara Fastnacht, Jimmy Ogburn, and Nana Smith; 5 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and numerous other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Paul O'Connor of 59 years; baby son Michael; baby daughter, Patricia; brothers, Bobby, Wayne and Harold Ogburn.

She will be laid to rest at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions can be directed to the St. Anthony Catholic Church in loving memory of Betty.

Express your condolences by visiting the Hamilton's Funeral Home website.