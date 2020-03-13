BIG 12 Tournament called off due to coronavirus

March Madness is turning into March Sadness for college basketball fans and players.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NCAA is canceling all winter and spring championships, which comes on the heels of every major conference canceling their conference tournaments, including the BIG 12.

So all kinds of things up in the air Thursday night, especially as it pertains to spring sports going forward.

What are they going to do with those?

We are going to have to wait and see because this is certainly uncharted territory.

What was supposed to be a few day celebrations of college basketball has turned into, for lack of a better term, weirdness.

Also within the last hour, the PGA announced the Player's Championship and the rest of their events will be canceled.

Are there other upcoming tournaments you're worried about?