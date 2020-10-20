New catering business opening amid pandemic

The idea for Big Momma's Catering was first conceived in April, and though it's been a tough couple of months, they're not ready for business.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The COVID-19 pandemic has been in full effect in Iowa since early March. Ever since, 2020 has been a year full of business closings, and economic hardships as a result. But that's not stopping one couple from making a fresh start.

Andrea Reddick and her husband Daron first committed to the idea of a catering business in April. Though it's been difficult these last few months, they say that time has been easier on them than it would have been if they'd already been in business before the pandemic began.

"We didn't look like it like a bad thing because we weren't already in business," Andrea Reddick said. "I guess it was kind of a blessing at the same time, because some businesses have a lot more overhead fees than we had at that time."

Starting a business in the middle of a pandemic may sound terrifying to some, but Daron has complete confidence his wife can make it happen.

"When she puts her mind to something, it gets done. That's just the kind of person and woman that she is. She's strong," Daron Reddick said. "If we got 600 wings or something we know we're supposed to do, we come up with a plan."

Big Momma's does all their business through their Facebook page, so be sure to check them out!