Bill could motivate hotels to provide training to report human trafficking

A bill passed in the Iowa House wants to provide lodging companies in the state with training on how to report suspected human trafficking.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Hotels, motels and other lodging businesses are teaching their staff how to report suspected human trafficking, and Iowa lawmakers are backing them up.

House File 2259 passed the Iowa House unanimously Thursday. The goal of the bill is to get even more lodging properties involved.

Many of the 149 lodging businesses in the Des Moines area already train their employees, but this bill could make it a priority for those who don't.

For example, the bill says if hotels and motels choose to not train their employees, they can't hold meetings and conventions.

That means their business could lose a lot of their revenue.

The bill wouldn't take effect until 2022, according to Iowa Lodging Association Executive Vice President Craig Walter.

"It will set down at least a baseline that the state would be looking at to make sure our properties are properly tested and certified," Walter explained.

The Iowa Senate is set to look over the bill next to keep it moving towards Gov. Kim Reynolds' desk.

You can still know the signs of human trafficking if you don't work in the hospitality industry.

Possible Signs of Human Trafficking

The National Human Trafficking Hotline (NHTH) says that human trafficking is a "form of modern slavery." It happens across the globe. Here are some signs the NHTH says you should look out for if you suspect someone is being trafficked:

Common Work and Living Conditions

The person(s) in question:

Is not free to leave or come and go at will

Is under 18 and is providing commercial sex acts

Is in the commercial sex industry and has a pimp / manager

Is unpaid, paid very little, or paid only through tips

Works excessively long and/or unusual hours

Is not allowed breaks or suffers under unusual restrictions at work

Owes a large debt and is unable to pay it off

Was recruited through false promises concerning the nature and conditions of his/her work

High security measures exist in the work and/or living locations (e.g. opaque windows, boarded up windows, bars on windows, barbed wire, security cameras, etc.)

Is living and working on site

Experiences verbal or physical abuse by their supervisor

Is not given proper safety equipment

Is not paid directly

Is forced to meet daily quotas

Poor Mental Health or Abnormal Behavior

Is fearful, anxious, depressed, submissive, tense, or nervous/paranoid

Exhibits unusually fearful or anxious behavior after bringing up law enforcement or immigration officials

Shows signs of substance use or addiction

Poor Physical Health

Shows signs of poor hygiene, malnourishment, and/or fatigue

Shows signs of physical and/or sexual abuse, physical restraint, confinement, or torture

Lack of Control

Has few or no personal possessions

Is frequently monitored

Is not in control of their own money, financial records, or bank account

Is not in control of their own identification documents (ID or passport)

Is not allowed or able to speak for themselves (a third party may insist on being present and/or translating)

Other

Claims of just visiting and inability to clarify where they are staying/address

Lack of knowledge of whereabouts and/or do not know what city he/she is in

Appear to have lost sense of time

Shares scripted, confusing, or inconsistent stories

Protects the person who may be hurting them or minimizes abuse

The NHTH says that this list is "not exhaustive" and it represents only a selection of possible signs. Not all of these red flags exist in every case. Take each of these indicators into context, don't assume someone is being trafficked because they show one of these signs. The NHTH says to consider cultural differences as well.

Resources and Contacts

If you see something, say something. Here's a list of resources from the Iowa Attorney General's website: