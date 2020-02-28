Bill proposes prison time for public employees convicted of embezzlement

State Auditor Rob Sand says prison terms should be required for those who take large amounts of money from taxpayers.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A bill that started in Iowa's House of Representatives could institute a mandatory prison sentence for public employees who steal a large amount of money from taxpayers.

The bill is supported by Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand, who is a former prosecutor.

House Study Bill 617 would prohibit a former public employee or official from receiving a deferred judgment, deferred sentence or suspended sentence if they stole more than $1,500.

In short, they would go to prison for stealing more than $1,500.

A public employee would be anyone that's employed by the state, its boards, commissions, agencies, departments, political subdivisions. It also includes school districts.

Public officials would include local officials and Iowa lawmakers.

Sand's office plans to amend the bill to apply it to cases involving more than $10,000, as the ACLU of Iowa and Iowa Association of Justice has deemed the lower amount "too punitive."

The crime would be a felony at either level.