Bill to expand medical marijuana passes Iowa House

The Iowa House approved a measure to add severe autism and PSD to the list of conditions

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa lawmakers took a step forward in expanding the state's medical marijuana program this week.

HF2589, which would add severe autism and PSD to the list of conditions qualifying for medical marijuana use, passed the Iowa House on Tuesday night 52-48.

"Severe, intractable autism with self-injurious or aggressive behavior" and post-traumatic stress disorder are included in the bill.

The legislation would also cap the amount of THC at 4.5 grams every 90 days.