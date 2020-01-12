Bills' Josh Norman to give up to $2,500 to small businesses impacted by COVID-19 this holiday season

Norman, starting with $25,000 of his own money, has a goal of $1,000,000 to be raised for the "Buffalo Business Blitz" initiative.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills' Josh Norman is partnering with the City of Buffalo and Mayor Byron Brown to provide some economic relief to small businesses effected by COVID-19.

Norman, along side Brown, met on Hertel Avenue in North Buffalo Tuesday morning to announce that through his Starz24 Foundation, Norman, with $25,000 of his own money, will give up to $2,500 to small businesses in the community.

The initiative, called "Buffalo Business Blitz", will help businesses who need help by applying here.

The initiative is also asking people in the community if they would like to help in the cause by accepting donations through the foundation.

"I’m calling on local business leaders and philanthropists to add to our donation so we can support as many businesses as possible. And to the Bills Mafia, I’ve seen what you are capable of. I want you to give what you can because without these small businesses, Buffalo is not the same secret," Norman said.

Norman has a goal of $1,000,000 to be raised for the "Buffalo Business Blitz" initiative.

"Josh Norman continues to be a leader in our community. He cares about the health, safety, and prosperity of our residents and continues to find new ways to be an active member of Buffalo," Mayor Brown said.