Black Friday shoppers shocked at lack of crowds

Jordan Creek Town Center put in new precautions in attempt to make everyone feel comfortable getting out to shop.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Early morning shoppers still came out to Jordan Creek Town Center this Black Friday and despite being a pandemic, they were shocked at the lack of crowds.

The mall put in new precautions in attempt to make everyone feel comfortable getting out to shop. One of those is at you get to the mall and if you don't feel comfortable touching the door handles, all you have to do is wave your hand in front of the door and it now opens automatically.

On the other side, if you do touch something and you don't feel safe they have hand sanitizer all around the mall.

One holiday shopper told us it was really nice they were able to shop even during a time like this.

While Evan Isabell, a first time Black Friday shopper said “From what I saw on television and YouTube it was pretty busy before, but it’s not even busy for a normal day.”

But everyone can't help but notice that things are quite different this year..

“I take more notice of people that I walk past if they have a face mask on or if they’re wearing it correctly," said mother/daughter duo Abi Schneider and Julia Lammers. “We make sure and to sanitize before and after everything we’re touching. I got my hand sanitizer in my purse.”