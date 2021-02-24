Celebrating Black Iowans: Laurence C. Jones

Jones was awarded the Distinguished Alumni Service Award in 1967 by the University of Iowa.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Laurence C. Jones graduated from the University of Iowa in 1907 founded the Piney Woods Country Life School for Black students in Mississippi in 1909.

The school is still operating today and admits students from across the country and around the world.

