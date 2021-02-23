Celebrating Black Iowans: Dr. Edward Carter

Edward Carter was born in Virginia to two ex-slaves. The family moved to Iowa in 1882 as where Carter's father worked as a coal miner.
Carter graduated from the Iowa Medical College in 1907, the college's first Black graduate.
He returned to Buxton and worked as a physician to care for coal miners and their families.
Carter passed away in Detroit, Mich. in 1956.
Related Stories
- Young women lifting up their voices at the 2021 Many Shades of Colour conference
- Black History Month: Steps Iowa has taken to end systemic racism, what Black leaders say still needs to be done
- The Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden is celebrating Black History Month
- Black History Month: How did it start, and why February?