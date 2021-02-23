Celebrating Black Iowans: Dr. Edward Carter

Carter was born in Virginia, the son of two ex-slaves. His family moved to Iowa in 1882 where his father worked as a coal miner.

Carter graduated from the Iowa Medical College in 1907, the college's first Black graduate.

He returned to Buxton and worked as a physician to care for coal miners and their families.

Carter passed away in Detroit, Mich. in 1956.