Celebrating Black Iowans: Thomas Mann Jr.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Thomas Mann Jr., elected in 1982, was the first Black Iowan to serve in the state senate.

He also served as an assistant attorney general and was the first executive director of the Iowa Civil Rights Commission.

Mann Jr. advocated for civil liberties and social justice throughout his time in the Legislature.

