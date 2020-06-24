x
Black Lives Matter activists gather outside Polk County Jail following release of organizer

Matthew Bruce says he was forced to turn himself in for criminal mischief Wednesday morning.
Credit: Don Schmith, WOI
Activists gather outside the Polk County Jail following Matthew Bruce's release. Bruce turned himself in for criminal mischief. June 24, 2020.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Black Lives Matter organizer that turned himself in Wednesday morning for criminal mischief met with supporters after his release from the Polk County Jail.

Matthew Bruce, 24, tweeted minutes before that the Des Moines Police Department forced him to turn himself in. He was booked into jail at 11:03 a.m. and released him about 25 minutes later, according to online records.

Bruce is charged with a single count of first-degree criminal mischief relating to the destruction of a Des Moines police squad car.

