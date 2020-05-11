Blank Park Zoo announces death of Tuya the camel

Officials say veterinary and animal care staff tried multiple methods to control the camel's pain but were unsuccessful.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Blank Park Zoo officials announced that 8-year-old Tuya the Bactrian camel passed away Thursday. The camel was humanely euthanized due to a poor quality of life cause by progressing joint disease.

“As the oldest camel in our herd, Tuya served as the confident matriarch over the young camels and is missed by the herd and the keepers,” said Jordan Longtin, assistant supervisor of large mammals at Blank Park Zoo.

Tuya had two offspring and one grand offspring that live at other zoos.