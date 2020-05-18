Giraffe passes away at Blank Park Zoo

Samburu was 25 years old, and had been at the zoo since 1997.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A giraffe that has been at the Blank Park Zoo for over 23 years has died, zoo officials announced Monday.

Samburu, Sam for short, was born at the Henry Zoorley Zoo in Omaha on August 21, 1995 and arrived at Blank Park in May 15 of 1997. In her time there, she gave birth to five calves, three male and two female. One zoo official said Sam always loved her human interaction.

“Sam was always excited to interact and train with her keepers,” assistant supervisor of large mammals Jordan Longtin said. “She loved to participate in the ‘Feed the Giraffe’ experience with guests and waited by the deck for guests to come and visit her.”

According to the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, the average life expectancy for giraffes is a little over 19 years. Samburu lived to be 25.

As an elderly giraffe, director of animal care Shannon McKinney says Samburu had been dealing with physical issues for a while.

“As an elderly giraffe, we have been monitoring and managing her arthritis and other age-related conditions for many years,” McKinney said.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature says the wild giraffe population has dipped 35 to 40 percent since 1985 because of poaching, growth of human population and fragmentation, degradation and loss of habitat. It's estimated that there are less than 100,000 giraffes remaining.

The Blank Park Zoo does still have three giraffes: Skye, Zola and Jacobi.

Right now the Blank Park Zoo is still closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. They don't have a specific date for reopening at this point, but they do know what patrons can expect for when the reopening does happen: