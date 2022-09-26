The votes are in: Blank Park Zoo reveals name of baby giraffe

More than 3,100 votes were cast, with the winning name earning 37% of votes.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Editor's Note: The above video was published Sept. 9, 2022.

The votes are in: Blank Park Zoo has revealed the name of the recently born giraffe.

Community members chose the name via an online survey. The public had four names to choose from, each with a special meaning.

After 16 days of voting, the results indicated a clear winner: Bakari.

The fan favorite name means "hopeful and promising", something Anne Shimerdla, CEO and President of Blank Park Zoo, hopes will send a message.

"We hope that Bakari will inspire action to save giraffes from the 'silent extinction' they are currently experiencing," Shimerdla said.