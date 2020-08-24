Blank Park Zoo otter passes away

Moe, who lived in the otter enclosure with his brother Oliver, was just two years old.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Monday, the Blank Park Zoo announced the passing of Moe, one of their beloved North American river otters.

According to the zoo, Moe was born in his natural habitat in Maryland, along with his brother Oliver. The two were rescued by the Maryland DNR after their mother died, and the Blank Park Zoo proudly took them in after that.

Moe had an overactive immune system, according to the zoo.

Staff worked with outside veterinary experts to try and keep Moe's condition at bay, but it only worsened. Testing to find out the cause of the condition is in progress, the Blank Park Zoo said.

Keepers say Moe was always excited to work with them, and always loved interacting with zoo guests.