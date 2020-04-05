How one Ames restaurant is reopening with dine-in service

BNC FieldHouse has been closed since March 17, now they're figuring out how to operate under social distancing guidelines.

AMES, Iowa — Back-in-business, but at 50% capacity.

The BNC FieldHouse right off of Iowa State University's campus is adapting to being more than just carry-out and delivery after Gov. Kim Reynolds loosened coronavirus restrictions for 77 of Iowa's 99 counties.

Monday was their first day of accepting dine-in customers since March 17.

Workers say they're doing everything they can to keep customers safe and follow the rules.

"We did a little bit of renovation, as far as, moving tables to, according to what the quarantine guidelines are. The tables are 6 feet apart. We also have lines on the floor that kind of guide people to stay away from each other," said Rahul Suddapalli, a bartender at BNC FieldHouse.

The establishment asks that all patrons be cautious around each other and respect social distancing guidelines while in the restaurant.

Story County is one of the 77 counties allowed to reopen some businesses last Friday. The county has reported 38 cases so far.

One resident died from complications.

Information from the Iowa Department of Public Health shows 841 Story County residents have been tested for COVID-19. More than 97,000 people live in the county.