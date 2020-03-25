Board finds 'express bias' in firing of Iowa OSHA inspector

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Iowa Public Employment Relations Board has overturned the firing of a workplace safety inspector, finding that he unfairly faced retribution after reporting a hostile work environment inside the agency.

The board found that managers at the Iowa Occupational Safety and Health Administration acted with “express bias” when they opened a disciplinary investigation into Travis Stein for missing a meeting in November 2018. The decision found that the agency had never before punished a worker for missing a meeting and that the investigation of Stein was unfair and incomplete.