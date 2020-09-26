Board of Regents approves 2022 fiscal year budget

Here's what is included in the budget.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Board of Regents met virtually Wednesday to approve the fiscal year budget for 2022.

Included was approval of the FY 2021 budgets from the intercollegiate athletics directors of the three state universities.

All three showed significant decreases in 2022 compared to 2021.

The board also approved an advisory group's recommendation that would require a moratorium on new capital projects to increase net square footage.

Projects currently approved or under construction, including future phases, health care facilities, and projects fully funded by private donations are all excluded from the moratorium.

Budget requests included in the 2022 FY budget include an increase in funding of $26.4 million from the General Fund Education Appropriations budget, including restoration of the FY 2021 $8.0 million reduction.

In addition to the restoration, the request includes the following increases:

• $7.0 million each for the University of Iowa and Iowa State University.

• $4.0 million for the University of Northern Iowa.

• $242,000 for the Iowa School for the Deaf.

• $102,000 for Educational Services for the Blind and Visually Impaired.

• $41,000 for Iowa Public Radio.

• An increase in funding of $2.9 million from the General Fund Economic Development Appropriations budget, including $2.2 million for Iowa State University and $725,000 for the University of Iowa for biosciences platforms.

• A decrease of $168,000 for Tuition Replacement from the Rebuild Iowa Infrastructure Fund.