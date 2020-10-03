Board of Regents: Iowa universities need to deliver instruction virtually as quickly as possible

Specific information will be provided by the individual universities no later than March 12

DES MOINES, Iowa — There are now eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa, and with that news, the Iowa Board of Regents issued an announcement on Tuesday that all three public universities need to "move as quickly as possible towards the ability to deliver instruction virtually. It is important for students, faculty and staff to prepare for this eventuality this week prior to spring break."

Additionally, until further notice, the Board will be extending the international travel ban by seven days each Monday, effective Monday, March 9. Providing this continuous 30-day window, until conditions improve, will allow faculty, staff and students to plan accordingly, according to the Board of Regents.



With regard to university-sponsored domestic travel, at this time it is an institutional decision, according to the Board. However, the Board said it will continue to evaluate daily and its current recommendation is to avoid areas with high numbers of identified cases of COVID-19.

Several other universities across the country have also reorganized their final weeks of the semester to ensure the safety of all students in the wake of more coronavirus cases. Ohio State University President Michael V. Drake issued a statement late Monday canceling classes .

Gov. Kim Reynolds provided an update Tuesday morning on the state of Iowa as more people are tested for COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus.