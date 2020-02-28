x
Board votes to begin work on Warren County justice center

The Board of Supervisors gave the greenlight on Thursday.
INDIANOLA, Iowa — Warren County supervisors have approved construction of the long-sought justice center in Indianola. 

On Thursday the board backed a trimmed-down plan for the $30 million-plus project. Construction is expected to begin this summer with a goal of completion in the next 18 to 19 months. 

The plan includes an 88-bed jail. Voters had approved $29.9 million for the project in 2018, but the bids came in more than $7 million higher. 

A referendum to let the county borrow an additional $3.5 million for the project gained support from nearly 56% of the voters, but the referendum required approval from 60%.

