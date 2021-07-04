Bobby Schilling, former U.S. Representative, dies from cancer at 57

Former Republican U.S. Congressman Bobby Schilling, who represented the Illinois Quad Cities from 2011 to 2013, died Tuesday from cancer.

Schilling's son, Terry Schilling, tweeted just after 7 p.m. April 6, 2021 that his father died from cancer.

"Today my dad lost his battle with cancer," the tweet said. "He was larger than life and lived his life for God and others. @BobbySchilling made the world a better place. We love you, Dad!"

Bobby Schilling was born and raised in Rock Island, IL. He was a businessman who represented Illinois' 17th District from 2011 to 2013. Schilling lost his bid for a second term to U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos in the Nov. 2012 general election.

Schilling bought land in Le Claire and ran to represent Iowa's 2nd District in 2019. Schilling lost the Republican primary to Mariannette Miller-Meeks.