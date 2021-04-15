Body found in Des Moines River identified as man who jumped into river during a pursuit in March

The Des Moines Police Department identified the man as Diaa Elhag Kafi, 42, of Des Moines.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A body recovered from the Des Moines River last Saturday is confirmed to be the man who led police on a short pursuit near Prospect Park last month.

The Des Moines Police Department identified the man as 42-year-old Des Moines resident Diaa Elhag Kafi. A press release from the department says he jumped into the river on March 17.

The investigation remains open while detectives await the final report from the Polk County Medical Examiner's Office. The final report will determine the cause and manner of Kafi's death.

Back in March, Sgt. Paul Parizek with DMPD called the incident "sad" because officers were trying to help Kafi before he led them on a pursuit.

"[He] became very confrontational. They had described his behavior as unusual and erratic," Parizek told Local 5's Jon Diaz. "He was screaming at the officers and spit at a police car."

Police said Kafi allegedly jumped into his car and led officers on a pursuit, coming to a stop in Prospect Park. He then jumped into the river.

Officers attempted to help Kafi as he struggled to swim, but he got out about 40 feet into the water, which is when officers say he went under the surface, according to DMPD.

A dive team searched the river for Kafi but came up with no results.