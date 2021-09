The call came in around 1 p.m. Police told a local news station there weren't any signs of foul play.

OTTUMWA, Iowa — Emergency crews recovered a body found in the water near Beach Ottumwa Wednesday afternoon, according to local news station KYOU.

The call came in around 1 p.m. Police told KYOU there weren't any signs of foul play.

The body was transported to a medical examiner's office.