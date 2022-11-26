Officials say a body was found by burnt car in Decatur County

At this time no foul play is suspected according to the Decatur County Sheriff.

DECATUR, Iowa — A body was found east of Leon in Decatur county, next to a burnt car, according to the Decatur county sheriff. The man has not yet been identified and officials are unsure who the vehicle belongs to.

At this time the Iowa State Patrol, DCI, and the Decatur county sheriff are investigating what happened. The sheriff said they do not suspect foul play and are waiting for the results of the autopsy.