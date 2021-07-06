Police: Man's body found in vacant restaurant's freezer in Fort Dodge

Officers said the site is known as a place where homeless individuals frequent.

FORT DODGE, Iowa — A man was found dead in an abandoned Fort Dodge restaurant on Saturday afternoon.

According to police, emergency crews were called to the 100 block of South 25th Street on Saturday afternoon following a report of an unresponsive man.

The site is where a previously-run restaurant stood; now it is an empty building. Since the closing of the restaurant, law enforcement said the site had been become an area where homeless people would occasionally seek shelter.

When officers arrived, they found a man in what was once the freezer of the restaurant.

The man, Terry Brogan, 56, of Fort Dodge, was pronounced dead by the medical examiner.

Police continue to investigate what happened, and are exploring how and when Brogan died. Right now, according to police, there are no immediate signs of foul play.