Body discovered in 1900 block of Hartford Avenue in Des Moines, police say

Des Moines police tweeted Monday night that they are conducting a death investigation in the area.

DES MOINES, Iowa — As police on the east side of Des Moines investigated a shooting, other officers along the 1900 block of Hartford Avenue launched a death investigation.

The Des Moines Police Department tweeted around 9:49 p.m. that officers are investigating the discovery of the body and a press release will be out shortly.

***DEATH INVESTIGATION ***

Officers and detectives are on scene in the 1900 blk of Hartford Ave investigating the discovery of a deceased person. Press release will follow shortly. pic.twitter.com/HXGnQ50d7X — Des Moines Police (@DMPolice) August 31, 2021

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available. Download the We Are Iowa app or subscribe to Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter for the latest.