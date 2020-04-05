Body found in Des Moines River identified as missing teen Abdi Sharif

Police say a cause of death will be determined following a complete examination of autopsy findings.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A body found in the Des Moines River is thought to be the remains of 18-year-old Abdullahi "Abdi" Sharif, who went missing in January.

The Polk County Medical Examiner's Office identified the body as Sharif on Monday. He was last seen on Jan. 17, 2020.

A release from the Des Moines Police Department said there were "no indications of traumatic injury" found in the autopsy. Cause of death will be determined following a complete examination of autopsy findings, according to police.