The Iowa DNR said foul play does not appear to be a factor.

INDIANOLA, Iowa — The body of an adult male was recovered from Lake Ahquabi in Warren County Sunday morning according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. It was found at 10:15 a.m. 20 yards from shore in the beach and swimming area.

The Iowa DNR said foul play does not appear to be a factor. The body was transported to the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner for an autopsy.