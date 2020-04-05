x
Skip Navigation

Local 5 - weareiowa.com | Des Moines Local News & Weather | Des Moines, Iowa

local

Body found in Des Moines River identified as missing teen Abdi Sharif

Police say cause of death will be determined following a complete examination of autopsy findings.
Credit: Local 5

DES MOINES, Iowa — A body found in the Des Moines River is thought to be the remains of 18-year-old Abdullahi "Abdi" Sharif, who went missing in January.

The Polk County Medical Examiner's Office identified the body as Sharif on Monday. He was last seen on Jan. 17, 2020. 

A release from the Des Moines Police Department said there were "no indications of traumatic injury" found in the autopsy. Cause of death will be determined following a complete examination of autopsy findings, according to police.

Sharif's body was found Saturday afternoon near the Prospect Park on the Des Moines River banks.

RELATED: Body found in the Des Moines River Saturday

RELATED: Second search party announced for Abdi Sharif

RELATED: 'Nobody just vanishes off the earth': Search intensifies for missing Des Moines teen Abdi Sharif