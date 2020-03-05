Body found in the Des Moines River Saturday

Officers were called to the Prospect Park Des Moines River banks.

DES MOINES, Iowa — An investigation is underway after a body was found submerged in the Des Moines River, near the Prospect Park area.

Des Moines police officers were called to the area just after 3:00 p.m. Saturday.

They say the Des Moines Fire Department water rescue team responded to help, and recovered a body from the water. The Iowa DNR also helped.

First responders say the body was taken to the Polk County Medical Examiner's Office. They say the cause of death, as well as identification, will be determined following an autopsy.