Man's body found in West Des Moines identified

Officers said they are working with the State Medical Examiner's Office on an official cause of death.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — West Des Moines police have ruled out a body found in a rural area this week as a criminal act.

Police found the body of 42-year-old Des Moines resident Yohanes Gebrehiwot near I-80 and Ashworth Road Tuesday afternoon.

Gebrehiwot was reported as a missing person to the Des Moines Police Department on Feb. 13.

Officers said there is no ongoing threat to the community. They said their investigators are working with the State Medical Examiner's Office to determine the official cause of death.